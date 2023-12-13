Will Timo Meier Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Timo Meier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Meier stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, Meier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Meier has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
- Meier averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Meier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.