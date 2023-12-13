The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Timo Meier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

  • In five of 19 games this season, Meier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
  • Meier has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Meier averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Meier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:21 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:30 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:36 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:29 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

