Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Considering a bet on Meier? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Timo Meier vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Meier has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 12:35 on the ice per game.

In five of 19 games this year, Meier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Meier has a point in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Meier's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Meier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Meier Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 19 Games 3 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

