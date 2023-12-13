Tyler Toffoli and the New Jersey Devils will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Considering a wager on Toffoli in the Devils-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

In eight of 26 games this year, Toffoli has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Toffoli has a point in 14 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Toffoli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 26 games played.

Toffoli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 2 21 Points 1 12 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

