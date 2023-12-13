Tyler Toffoli Game Preview: Devils vs. Bruins - December 13
Tyler Toffoli and the New Jersey Devils will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Considering a wager on Toffoli in the Devils-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tyler Toffoli vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
|Devils vs Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Bruins Prediction
|Devils vs Bruins Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Bruins Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Bruins
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toffoli Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.
- In eight of 26 games this year, Toffoli has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Toffoli has a point in 14 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Toffoli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 26 games played.
- Toffoli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Toffoli Stats vs. the Bruins
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|26
|Games
|2
|21
|Points
|1
|12
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.