Wednesday's game features the Utah State Aggies (9-1) and the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) clashing at Leavey Center (on December 13) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-71 win for Utah State.

Based on our computer prediction, Utah State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 151.5 total.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 78, Santa Clara 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah State vs. Santa Clara

Pick ATS: Utah State (-3.5)



Utah State (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Utah State's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, while Santa Clara's is 2-4-0. The Aggies have hit the over in five games, while Broncos games have gone over two times. The two teams score 162.8 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Utah State Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game with a +185 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.9 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 65.4 per contest (58th in college basketball).

Utah State wins the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. It collects 38.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 100th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.4 per contest.

Utah State makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (186th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 27.9% from deep.

The Aggies record 106.7 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while giving up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

Utah State has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (155th in college basketball action), 1.5 fewer than the 13.1 it forces on average (106th in college basketball).

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos put up 78.9 points per game (99th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (216th in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Santa Clara wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.5 boards. It records 40.3 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8.

Santa Clara knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from deep (81st in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game at 32.6%.

Santa Clara has committed 2.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.5 (300th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (266th in college basketball).

