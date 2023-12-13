The Utah State Aggies (9-1) hope to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Leavey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aggies have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.2% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Broncos' opponents have made.
  • Utah State is 9-0 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 101st.
  • The Aggies average 11.8 more points per game (83.9) than the Broncos give up (72.1).
  • Utah State has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • Santa Clara is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 180th.
  • The Broncos put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65.4 the Aggies allow.
  • When Santa Clara allows fewer than 83.9 points, it is 7-0.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Utah State scored 81.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.3 more points than it averaged in away games (75.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies surrendered 69.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 72.8.
  • At home, Utah State made 0.8 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than in away games (9.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.0%) compared to on the road (38.8%).

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Santa Clara scored 75.0 points per game last season, 6.2 fewer points than it averaged away (81.2).
  • At home, the Broncos gave up 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.1.
  • Santa Clara drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (40.5%).

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UC Irvine W 79-69 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/6/2023 San Diego W 108-81 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/9/2023 Northwest Nazarene W 84-53 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/13/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center
12/16/2023 San Francisco - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/22/2023 East Tennessee State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Menlo W 106-69 Leavey Center
12/2/2023 @ Cal L 84-69 Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 New Mexico L 93-76 Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Utah State - Leavey Center
12/16/2023 Washington State - Footprint Center
12/20/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

