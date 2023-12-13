How to Watch Utah State vs. Santa Clara on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Utah State Aggies (9-1) hope to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Leavey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah State Stats Insights
- This season, the Aggies have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.2% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Broncos' opponents have made.
- Utah State is 9-0 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 101st.
- The Aggies average 11.8 more points per game (83.9) than the Broncos give up (72.1).
- Utah State has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- Santa Clara is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 180th.
- The Broncos put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65.4 the Aggies allow.
- When Santa Clara allows fewer than 83.9 points, it is 7-0.
Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Utah State scored 81.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.3 more points than it averaged in away games (75.0).
- In 2022-23, the Aggies surrendered 69.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 72.8.
- At home, Utah State made 0.8 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than in away games (9.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.0%) compared to on the road (38.8%).
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Santa Clara scored 75.0 points per game last season, 6.2 fewer points than it averaged away (81.2).
- At home, the Broncos gave up 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.1.
- Santa Clara drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (40.5%).
Utah State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 79-69
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/6/2023
|San Diego
|W 108-81
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/9/2023
|Northwest Nazarene
|W 84-53
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/13/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|12/16/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Menlo
|W 106-69
|Leavey Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Cal
|L 84-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|New Mexico
|L 93-76
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Leavey Center
|12/16/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
