The Utah State Aggies (9-1) hope to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Leavey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN+

Utah State Stats Insights

This season, the Aggies have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.2% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Broncos' opponents have made.

Utah State is 9-0 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Broncos are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 101st.

The Aggies average 11.8 more points per game (83.9) than the Broncos give up (72.1).

Utah State has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Santa Clara Stats Insights

The Broncos' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Santa Clara is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Broncos are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 180th.

The Broncos put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65.4 the Aggies allow.

When Santa Clara allows fewer than 83.9 points, it is 7-0.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah State scored 81.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.3 more points than it averaged in away games (75.0).

In 2022-23, the Aggies surrendered 69.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 72.8.

At home, Utah State made 0.8 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than in away games (9.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.0%) compared to on the road (38.8%).

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Santa Clara scored 75.0 points per game last season, 6.2 fewer points than it averaged away (81.2).

At home, the Broncos gave up 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.1.

Santa Clara drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (40.5%).

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 UC Irvine W 79-69 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/6/2023 San Diego W 108-81 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/9/2023 Northwest Nazarene W 84-53 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/13/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center 12/16/2023 San Francisco - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/22/2023 East Tennessee State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule