Utah State vs. Santa Clara: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The Utah State Aggies (9-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Leavey Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. Santa Clara matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah State vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Santa Clara Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-3.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-1.5)
|150.5
|-122
|+102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Utah State vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends
- Utah State has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Aggies' seven games this season have hit the over.
- Santa Clara has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, two of the Broncos games have hit the over.
Utah State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Utah State is 79th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.
- Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.