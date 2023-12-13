The Utah State Aggies (9-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Leavey Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. Santa Clara matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Santa Clara Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-3.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-1.5) 150.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends

Utah State has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Aggies' seven games this season have hit the over.

Santa Clara has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, two of the Broncos games have hit the over.

Utah State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Utah State is 79th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.

Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.