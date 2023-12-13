Utah State vs. Santa Clara December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (9-1) will meet the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Utah State (-3.5)
- Total: 151.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Utah State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 19.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 14.6 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 5.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|Santa Clara AVG
|Santa Clara Rank
|34th
|83.9
|Points Scored
|78.9
|99th
|57th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|216th
|100th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|40.3
|50th
|181st
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|25th
|291st
|6.1
|3pt Made
|8.5
|96th
|9th
|19.3
|Assists
|16
|59th
|155th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|13.5
|300th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.