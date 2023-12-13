The Utah State Aggies (9-1) will meet the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 19.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK Darius Brown II: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Mason Falslev: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ian Martinez: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Josh Uduje: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 14.6 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Christoph Tilly: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 5.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank 34th 83.9 Points Scored 78.9 99th 57th 65.4 Points Allowed 72.1 216th 100th 38.4 Rebounds 40.3 50th 181st 9.2 Off. Rebounds 12.1 25th 291st 6.1 3pt Made 8.5 96th 9th 19.3 Assists 16 59th 155th 11.6 Turnovers 13.5 300th

