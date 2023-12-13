The Utah State Aggies (9-1) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Leavey Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 151.5.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Leavey Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -3.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs Santa Clara Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Santa Clara is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Utah State's .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Santa Clara's .333 mark (2-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 3 42.9% 83.9 162.8 65.4 137.5 143.5 Santa Clara 2 33.3% 78.9 162.8 72.1 137.5 150.3

Additional Utah State vs Santa Clara Insights & Trends

The 83.9 points per game the Aggies average are 11.8 more points than the Broncos give up (72.1).

When Utah State puts up more than 72.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Broncos average 13.5 more points per game (78.9) than the Aggies allow (65.4).

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Santa Clara is 2-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 4-3-0 3-2 5-2-0 Santa Clara 2-4-0 1-0 2-4-0

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State Santa Clara 14-2 Home Record 14-5 6-4 Away Record 6-3 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 81.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

