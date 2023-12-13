Will Victor Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 13?
Can we expect Victor Olofsson lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Olofsson stats and insights
- In three of 23 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|12:26
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|17:22
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|14:09
|Home
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
