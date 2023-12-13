Wednesday's contest that pits the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) versus the Saint Thomas Tommies (5-5) at Schoenecker Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Badgers dropped their last outing 87-65 against Iowa on Sunday.

Wisconsin vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wisconsin vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 71, St. Thomas 63

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Badgers captured their signature win of the season, a 66-64 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, a top 100 team (No. 77), according to our computer rankings.

The Tommies have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 77) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 111) on November 25

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 193) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 220) on November 7

75-54 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 269) on November 29

Wisconsin Leaders

Serah Williams: 15.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

15.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Ronnie Porter: 11.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 STL, 38.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

11.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 STL, 38.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Sania Copeland: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)

10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48) Brooke Schramek: 8.6 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

8.6 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) D'Yanis Jimenez: 9.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers are outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game, with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.0 points per game (189th in college basketball) and allow 64.3 per contest (194th in college basketball).

