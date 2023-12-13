Wisconsin vs. St. Thomas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 13
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) versus the Saint Thomas Tommies (5-5) at Schoenecker Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.
The Badgers dropped their last outing 87-65 against Iowa on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wisconsin vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wisconsin 71, St. Thomas 63
Other Big Ten Predictions
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- On November 14, the Badgers captured their signature win of the season, a 66-64 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, a top 100 team (No. 77), according to our computer rankings.
- The Tommies have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 77) on November 14
- 82-72 over Boston College (No. 111) on November 25
- 74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 193) on November 9
- 62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 220) on November 7
- 75-54 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 269) on November 29
Wisconsin Leaders
- Serah Williams: 15.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Ronnie Porter: 11.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 STL, 38.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
- Sania Copeland: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)
- Brooke Schramek: 8.6 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 9.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers are outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game, with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.0 points per game (189th in college basketball) and allow 64.3 per contest (194th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.