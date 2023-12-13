The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-5) play the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wisconsin vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Serah Williams: 15.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.9 BLK

15.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.9 BLK Ronnie Porter: 11.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Sania Copeland: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brooke Schramek: 8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK D'Yanis Jimenez: 9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Jade Hill: 14.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Amber Scalia: 17.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jo Langbehn: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordyn Glynn: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Phoebe Frentzel: 5.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.