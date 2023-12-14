The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will A.J. Greer score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Greer stats and insights

  • Greer has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Greer's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:08 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:11 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:03 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:20 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 10:34 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 11:25 Away W 7-4

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

