When the Calgary Flames face off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Adam Ruzicka find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:06 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:44 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 10:12 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 8:58 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:54 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 10:02 Away W 7-4

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

