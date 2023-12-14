Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 14?
When the Calgary Flames face off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Adam Ruzicka find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruzicka stats and insights
- In three of 24 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 10.7% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:44
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|10:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|8:58
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:54
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|10:02
|Away
|W 7-4
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
