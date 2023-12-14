Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Looking to wager on Mangiapane's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Mangiapane has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 15:15 on the ice per game.

In five of 28 games this season, Mangiapane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 28 games this season, Mangiapane has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 28 games this season, Mangiapane has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Mangiapane hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 4 15 Points 0 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

