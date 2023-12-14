Ashland County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ashland County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Butternut High School at Mercer High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 14

5:45 PM CT on December 14 Location: Mercer, WI

Mercer, WI Conference: Indianhead

Indianhead How to Stream: Watch Here

Drummond High School at Mellen Middle-High School