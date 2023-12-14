Will Auston Matthews Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 14?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Auston Matthews score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Matthews stats and insights
- In 11 of 26 games this season, Matthews has scored -- and seven times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- On the power play, Matthews has accumulated seven goals and four assists.
- He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Matthews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|4
|2
|2
|21:30
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|2
|2
|0
|21:41
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|2
|2
|0
|23:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:43
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:15
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:15
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
