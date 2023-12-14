The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Auston Matthews score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

  • In 11 of 26 games this season, Matthews has scored -- and seven times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • On the power play, Matthews has accumulated seven goals and four assists.
  • He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Rangers 4 2 2 21:30 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 2 2 0 21:41 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:40 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:43 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:15 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:18 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

