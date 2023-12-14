Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Matthews' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Auston Matthews vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews has averaged 21:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In Matthews' 26 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Matthews has a point in 15 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points 11 times.

In nine of 26 games this season, Matthews has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Matthews' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Matthews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Matthews Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 1 32 Points 1 21 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

