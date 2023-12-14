Thursday's NHL matchup between the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) and the Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) at Climate Pledge Arena sees the Kraken as heavy home favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+190). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 18 of 30 games this season.

In the eight times this season the Kraken have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 3-5 in those games.

This season the Blackhawks have eight wins in the 27 games in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has had moneyline odds of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Chicago is 5-6 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +190 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Connor Bedard 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-154) Philipp Kurashev 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-143) Nick Foligno 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+120) -

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 5-5 4-5-1 6.2 2.40 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 2.40 2.60 4 12.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-5 2-6-2 6.4 1.90 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 1.90 3.10 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 6

