Blackhawks vs. Kraken December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Keep an eye on Vince Dunn and Connor Bedard in particular on Thursday, when the Seattle Kraken face the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kraken (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: NBCS-CHI+,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 24 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded 12 goals and 12 assists in 28 games (playing 19:20 per game).
- With 16 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 10 assists through 22 contests, Philipp Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's offense.
- This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 14 points, courtesy of nine goals (second on team) and five assists (seventh).
- In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 2-9-1 this season, collecting 329 saves and permitting 44 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .882 save percentage (64th in the league).
Kraken Players to Watch
- One of the top contributors this season for Seattle, Dunn has 23 points in 30 games (four goals, 19 assists).
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has chipped in with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists).
- Eeli Tolvanen's 19 points this season are via seven goals and 12 assists.
- In 16 games, Joey Daccord 's record is 4-5-6. He has conceded 41 goals (2.73 goals against average) and has recorded 377 saves.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|29th
|2.57
|Goals Scored
|2.36
|31st
|19th
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|3.46
|27th
|20th
|30.2
|Shots
|27.4
|30th
|6th
|28.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|28th
|17th
|20.21%
|Power Play %
|10%
|30th
|22nd
|77.65%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.4%
|24th
