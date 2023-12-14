Keep an eye on Vince Dunn and Connor Bedard in particular on Thursday, when the Seattle Kraken face the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 24 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded 12 goals and 12 assists in 28 games (playing 19:20 per game).

With 16 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 10 assists through 22 contests, Philipp Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's offense.

This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 14 points, courtesy of nine goals (second on team) and five assists (seventh).

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 2-9-1 this season, collecting 329 saves and permitting 44 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .882 save percentage (64th in the league).

Kraken Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Seattle, Dunn has 23 points in 30 games (four goals, 19 assists).

Oliver Bjorkstrand has chipped in with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists).

Eeli Tolvanen's 19 points this season are via seven goals and 12 assists.

In 16 games, Joey Daccord 's record is 4-5-6. He has conceded 41 goals (2.73 goals against average) and has recorded 377 saves.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 29th 2.57 Goals Scored 2.36 31st 19th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.46 27th 20th 30.2 Shots 27.4 30th 6th 28.6 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 17th 20.21% Power Play % 10% 30th 22nd 77.65% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 24th

