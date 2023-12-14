Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Kraken on December 14, 2023
Player prop bet options for Vince Dunn, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Seattle Kraken host the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday (at 10:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Bedard has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 24 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 14%.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Philipp Kurashev is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 16 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 10 assists in 22 games.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)
Jason Dickinson's nine goals and five assists add up to 14 points this season.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Dunn has been vital to Seattle this season, with 23 points in 30 games.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|5
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.