Player prop bet options for Vince Dunn, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Seattle Kraken host the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Bedard has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 24 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 14%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Philipp Kurashev is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 16 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 10 assists in 22 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 1

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)

Jason Dickinson's nine goals and five assists add up to 14 points this season.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Dec. 5 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Dunn has been vital to Seattle this season, with 23 points in 30 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6

