Should you bet on Blake Coleman to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Coleman stats and insights

In eight of 29 games this season, Coleman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Coleman has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 11.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:27 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:08 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 16:01 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:17 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:52 Away W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.