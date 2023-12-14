Blake Coleman and the Calgary Flames will meet the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Considering a wager on Coleman in the Flames-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

Blake Coleman vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Coleman has averaged 15:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Coleman has a goal in eight of 29 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Coleman has a point in 15 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Coleman has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Coleman's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Coleman has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coleman Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 4 19 Points 2 8 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

