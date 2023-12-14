In the upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Bobby Brink to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

In three of 23 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:10 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:51 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 4-1 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2

Flyers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

