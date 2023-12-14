When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Bobby McMann score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann stats and insights

McMann is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

McMann has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

