On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Calle Jarnkrok going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jarnkrok stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:53 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:07 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.