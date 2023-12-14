On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Calle Jarnkrok going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarnkrok stats and insights

  • In six of 26 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:53 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:07 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

