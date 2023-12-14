Calle Jarnkrok and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Considering a bet on Jarnkrok? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Jarnkrok has averaged 15:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In six of 26 games this year, Jarnkrok has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 26 games this year, Jarnkrok has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Jarnkrok has an assist in nine of 26 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Jarnkrok hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 3 16 Points 1 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.