Will Cam Atkinson Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 14?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cam Atkinson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Atkinson stats and insights
- In seven of 28 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Atkinson has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Atkinson's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Atkinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:47
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
