Cam Atkinson and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Atkinson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cam Atkinson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:28 per game on the ice, is -8.

In seven of 28 games this season, Atkinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Atkinson has a point in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 28 games this season, Atkinson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Atkinson hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Atkinson has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 28 Games 2 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.