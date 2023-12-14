On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Cameron York going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

  • In four of 28 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • York's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:24 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:03 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 20:40 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:10 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:46 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:09 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:55 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

