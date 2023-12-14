In the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Christopher Tanev to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tanev stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Tanev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:15 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:00 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.