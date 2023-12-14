On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Cody Ceci going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Ceci stats and insights

Ceci is yet to score through 26 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).

Ceci has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ceci recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:58 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:57 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 24:01 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:07 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 5-3

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

