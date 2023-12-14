In the upcoming tilt versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Cole Guttman to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Guttman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Guttman has no points on the power play.

Guttman averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:15 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-1 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 3-2 10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:56 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

