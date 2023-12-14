Will Connor Brown Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 14?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Connor Brown light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Brown has zero points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 5-3
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
