On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Connor McDavid going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.

He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 20:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:45 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:31 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 22:07 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 5 1 4 19:03 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 4 0 4 18:36 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:40 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 24:00 Away L 5-3

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

