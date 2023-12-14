On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Connor McDavid going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McDavid stats and insights

  • McDavid has scored in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.
  • He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 20:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:45 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:31 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:37 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 22:07 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 5 1 4 19:03 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 4 0 4 18:36 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:40 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 24:00 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.