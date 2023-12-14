Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 14?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Connor McDavid going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- McDavid has scored in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken four shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.
- He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
McDavid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|21:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:31
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|22:07
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|5
|1
|4
|19:03
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|4
|0
|4
|18:36
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|24:00
|Away
|L 5-3
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
