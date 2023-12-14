The Edmonton Oilers, including Connor McDavid, will be on the ice Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. There are prop bets for McDavid available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Connor McDavid vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -115)

1.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -238)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid has averaged 19:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

McDavid has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

McDavid has a point in 19 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points 12 times.

McDavid has an assist in 17 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 53.5% that McDavid hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 70.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

McDavid Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 3 38 Points 4 10 Goals 2 28 Assists 2

