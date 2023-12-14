Will Connor Zary Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 14?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Connor Zary a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zary stats and insights
- In six of 19 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Wild this season in one game (two shots).
- Zary has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Zary's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|11:54
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:14
|Away
|W 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.