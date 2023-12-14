For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Connor Zary a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Wild this season in one game (two shots).

Zary has picked up one assist on the power play.

Zary's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Zary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:19 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:24 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:48 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:54 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:05 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 7-4

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

