Connor Zary will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild meet on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Zary available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Connor Zary vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Zary Season Stats Insights

Zary has averaged 14:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

In six of 19 games this year, Zary has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 19 games this season, Zary has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zary has an assist in seven of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Zary has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Zary going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zary Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 19 Games 1 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

