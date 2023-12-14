When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Conor Timmins score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Timmins stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Timmins scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Timmins has zero points on the power play.

Timmins' shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

