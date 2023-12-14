Will Conor Timmins Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 14?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Conor Timmins score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Timmins stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Timmins scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Timmins has zero points on the power play.
- Timmins' shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.