Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Dane County, Wisconsin, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
high school basketball
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Middleton High School at Madison West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Madison, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Memorial High School at La Follette High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Madison, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
