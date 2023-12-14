On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Darnell Nurse going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

  • Nurse has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Nurse averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:54 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:39 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 24:02 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:48 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 25:10 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:35 Away L 5-3

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

