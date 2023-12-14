The Edmonton Oilers, Darnell Nurse included, will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Nurse? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Darnell Nurse vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nurse Season Stats Insights

Nurse has averaged 22:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In four of 26 games this year, Nurse has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nurse has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Nurse has an assist in three of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Nurse hits the over on his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Nurse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nurse Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 26 Games 3 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.