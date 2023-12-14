When the Las Vegas Raiders clash with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, Davante Adams will face a Chargers pass defense featuring Asante Samuel Jr.. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 110.7 8.5 22 76 9.00

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' 867 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 128 times and has registered 76 receptions and four touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Las Vegas is No. 22 in the NFL, with 2,562 (197.1 per game).

The Raiders are scoring 15.5 points per game, just 28th in the league.

Las Vegas has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 32.4 times per contest, which is 10th in the league.

In the red zone, the Raiders rank 19th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 49 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 50.5%.

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles ranks 29th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 261.9, and it ranks 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed (19).

So far this season, the Chargers have allowed 282 points, ranking 17th in the league with 21.7 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they are 29th in the NFL with 4,876 total yards allowed (375.1 per contest).

Five players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

18 players have caught a touchdown against the Chargers this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 128 73 Def. Targets Receptions 76 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.4 46 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 867 54 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.7 4.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 258 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.