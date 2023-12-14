For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Derek Ryan a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Ryan stats and insights

  • In two of 26 games this season, Ryan has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has scored two goals against the Lightning this season in one game (three shots).
  • Ryan has zero points on the power play.
  • Ryan averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 9:43 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:12 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 11:37 Away L 5-3

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

