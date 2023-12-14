Will Dillon Dube Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 14?
When the Calgary Flames face off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Dillon Dube find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Dube stats and insights
- In three of 28 games this season, Dube has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Dube's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Dube recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|5:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|11:21
|Away
|W 7-4
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
