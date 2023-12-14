Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Douglas County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Douglas County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washburn High School at Solon Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Solon Springs, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
