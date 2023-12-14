The Calgary Flames, Elias Lindholm among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Lindholm are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Elias Lindholm vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 20:47 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lindholm has a point in 11 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

Lindholm has an assist in eight of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 4 18 Points 3 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

