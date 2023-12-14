Should you wager on Evan Bouchard to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

Bouchard has scored in seven of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Lightning this season in one game (six shots).

Bouchard has picked up four goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Bouchard averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:39 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 3 2 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:06 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:41 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:36 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:06 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:32 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 5-3

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

