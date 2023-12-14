The Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Bouchard available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Evan Bouchard vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 22:07 on the ice per game.

Bouchard has scored a goal in seven of 26 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Bouchard has a point in 21 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points six times.

Bouchard has an assist in 16 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Given his moneyline odds, Bouchard has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 26 Games 3 30 Points 1 8 Goals 1 22 Assists 0

