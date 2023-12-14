The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Evander Kane find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kane stats and insights

  • Kane has scored in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.
  • On the power play, Kane has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:48 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:47 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:30 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.