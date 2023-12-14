The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Evander Kane find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.

On the power play, Kane has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:48 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:47 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:30 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.