Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Place. Considering a wager on Kane? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evander Kane vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Kane has averaged 18:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

In 10 of 26 games this year, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kane has a point in 13 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points six times.

Kane has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Kane goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 26 Games 3 21 Points 0 12 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

